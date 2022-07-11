Public meetings for the week of July 11

Ten public meetings are scheduled for this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of July 11.

July 11- San Benito County Housing Advisory Committee at 11 a.m. Full agenda here .

July 11- San Benito County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission at 5 p.m. Agenda can be downloaded here .

July 12- Workforce Development at 3 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 12- Hollister Arts and Culture Commission at 4 p.m. Agenda posted outside of City Hall.

July 12- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 12- Gavilan Joint Community College District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 13- Governance Committee (water) at 5 p.m. Agenda posted outside Hollister City Hall.

July 13- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Meeting via Zoom. The district website is not working as of July 11. Residents may call the school for login information.

July 14- Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Benito County at 1:30 p.m. Full agenda attached below. (See PDF).

July 14- Community Action Board at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not posted as of July 11. Zoom info can be found here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].