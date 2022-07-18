Public meetings for the week of July 18

Seven agencies scheduled to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of July 18.

July 19- San Juan Bautista City Council special meeting at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 19- Tres Pinos Water District at 5:30 p.m. Agenda posted at their office and Tres Pinos Post Office.

July 19- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 20- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 21- Behavioral Advisory Board at 12 p.m. Agenda not posted as of July 18.

July 21- San Benito County Board of Education at 1 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 21- Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) at 4 p.m. Agenda not posted as of July 18.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].