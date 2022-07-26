Public meetings for the week of July 25

Eight public meetings are scheduled for this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of July 25.

July 25- Gavilan College Board of Trustees Retreat 3 p.m. Closed Session at 3:05 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 25- San Juan Bautista Public Safety Ad-Hoc Committee at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 25- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 26- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 26- Aromas Water District Board of Directors at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 28- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

July 28- City of Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted as of July 25.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].