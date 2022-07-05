Public meetings for the week of July 4

San Juan Bautista's Planning Commission and Historic Resource Board to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of July 4.

July 5- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission and Historic Resource Board at 6 p.m. Planning Commission agenda here . HRB agenda here .

July 7- Southside School District meets the first Thursdays of the month. The school has yet to respond to BenitoLink if a meeting is taking place as many agencies do not meet in July. Agenda is not yet posted on their website. Agendas are posted here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].