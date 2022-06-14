Public meetings for the week of June 13

San Benito, Gavilan and San Benito High School among agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of June 13.

June 13- Joint Session of San Juan Bautista City Council and Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 14- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

June 14- San Benito County Workforce Development Board at 2:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 14- San Juan Bautista City Council Special Meeting at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 14- Gavilan Joint Community College Board of Trustees at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 15- Sunnyslope County Water District at 5:15 p.m. Agenda not posted as of June 13.

June 15- Hollister Art and Cultural Committee at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted as of June 13.

June 15- AMBAG Board of Directors at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 15- Southside School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here.

June 15- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 15- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 16- Integrated Waste Management Local Task Force at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

June 16- San Benito County Behavioral Health and Advisory Board at 12 p.m. Agenda not posted as of June 13.

June 16- San Benito County Airport Land Use Commission at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 16- San Benito Council of Governments at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 16- Hazel Hawkins at 5 p.m. Agenda not posted as of June 13.

June 16- Hollister Youth Committee at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted as of June 13.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].