Public meetings for the week of June 20

Five agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of June 20.

June 20- Information Technology Committee at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 21- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 23- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 23- San Benito County Board of Education at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 23- North County Joint Union School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

