Public meetings for the week of June 27

San Benito County and Hollister are scheduled to discuss the budget. Other meetings include water and school districts.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of June 27.

June 27- San Benito County Special Meeting Budget Hearing at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

June 27- Hollister City Council Special Meeting at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 27- In-person only Gavilan Joint Community College District at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- San Benito County Water District Finance Committee at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 28- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 29- San Benito County Facilities Committee at 2 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 29- Sunnyslope Water District Board of Directors at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 29- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].