Public meetings for the week of June 6

Hollister, school districts and the Community Action Board to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of June 6.

June 6- San Benito County Housing Advisory Committee at 11 a.m. Full agenda here .

June 6- Hollister City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 7- Workforce Development Board at 3 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of June 6.

June 8- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here.

June 8- Parks and Recreation at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of June 6.

June 8- Aromas-San Juan School District at 6:30 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of June 6.

June 9- San Benito County Office of Education at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

June 9- Community Action Board at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not posted online as of June 6.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]