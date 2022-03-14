Public meetings for the week of March 14

Ten agencies scheduled to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of March 14.

March 14- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 15- San Benito County Board of Supervisors Retreat at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 15- Sunnyslope Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 15- Hollister Arts and Cultural Commission at 6 p.m. The agenda was not posted as of March 14.

March 15- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 16- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 16- San Juan Bautista Economic Development Citizen Advisory Committee at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 17- San Benito County Information Technology Committee at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 17- Behavioral Health Board at 12 p.m. Agenda not posted as of March 14. Agendas are posted here .

March 17- Council of San Benito County Governments at 4 p.m. Agenda not posted as of March 14. Agendas are posted here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]