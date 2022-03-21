Public meetings for the week of March 21

Supervisors, Hollister planning and two school districts to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of March 21.

March 21- Gavilan Joint Community College at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 21- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 22- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 22- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 22- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 22- San Benito High School at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 23- Office of Emergency Services review of 2022 Multi-jurisdictional Hazardous Mitigation Plan at 6 p.m. Information here .

March 23- Hollister Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 23- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Agenda not posted as of March 21. Agendas are posted here .

March 24- Hollister Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Agenda not posted as of March 21. Agendas are posted here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]