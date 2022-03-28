Public meetings for the week of March 28

Three agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of March 28.

March 29- Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Agenda posted at City Hall but not online as of March 28. Agendas are posted here .

March 30- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 31- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]