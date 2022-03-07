Public meetings for the week of March 7

San Benito County, Hollister and San Juan Bautista scheduled to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of March 7.

March 7- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 8- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 8- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 8- Gavilan Joint Community College at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 8- San Benito High School at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 9- Community Corrections Partnership at 10 a.m. Full agenda here .

March 9- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 10- San Benito County Water District at 4 p.m. Full agenda here .

March 10- North County Joint Union School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

