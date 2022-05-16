Public meetings for the week of May 16

Hollister and San Benito County among 10 agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of May 16.

May 16- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 17- San Benito County Board of Supervisors (budget meeting) at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

May 17- Sunnyslope Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 17- Tres Pinos Water District at 5:30 p.m. Agenda not posted as of May 16. Agendas are posted here .

May 18- Gavilan College public forum for superintendent/president candidates at 1:15-4:45 p.m. More information can be found here .

May 18- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 19- Behavioral Health Advisory Board at 12 p.m. Agenda not posted as of May 16.

May 19- San Benito County Council of Governments at 4 p.m. Agenda not posted as of May 16.

May 19- Airport Land Use Commission at 4 p.m. Agenda not posted as of May 16.

May 19- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital at 5 p.m.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]