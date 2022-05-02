Public meetings for the week of May 2

Over five agencies to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of May 2.

May 2- Housing Advisory Committee Meeting at 10 p.m. Full agenda here.

May 2- San Benito County Veterans Memorial Park Commission Meeting at 5 p.m. agenda here.

May 2- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda here.

May 3- Betabel EIR scoping meeting at 2 p.m. Information here.

May 3- Betabel EIR scoping meeting at 2 p.m. Information here. May 4- County Facilities Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Full agenda here.



May 4- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission/Histortic Resource Board Meeting at 6 p.m. Full Planning Commission agenda here. Full HRB agenda here.

May 5- Betabel EIR Scoping Meeting at 6 p.m. Information here.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]