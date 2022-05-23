Public meetings for the week of May 23

County supervisors, schools districts and water districts to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of May 23.

May 24- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. Full agenda here .

May 24- Hollister School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 24- Aromas Water District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 24- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 25- Association of Monterey Bay Governments Board of Directors special meeting at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 25- San Benito County Water District at 5 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 25- Hollister Airport Advisory Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda here

May 25- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 7 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 26- San Benito County Economic Advisory Committee at 12 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 26- Santa Cruz Regional 911 Board of Directors at 1:30 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 26- North County Joint Union School District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

May 26- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]