Public meetings for the week of May 9

San Benito County Board of Supervisors and several school districts are holding meetings this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of May 9.

May 10- San Benito County Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. See agenda here .

May 10- San Juan Bautista Planning Commission and Historic Resource Board at 6 p.m. PC here and HRB here .

May 10- Gavilan Board of Trustees at 7 p.m. See agenda here.

May 10- San Benito High School District at 7 p.m. See agenda here.

May 11- San Benito County Parks and Recreation Commission at 5:30 p.m. See agenda here.

May 11- Aromas-San Juan Unified School District at 6 p.m. See agenda here.

May 11- Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments (AMBAG) at 6 p.m. See agenda here.

May 12- San Benito County Office of Education at 4 p.m. See agenda here.

May 12- Community Advisory Committee (CAB) at 5:30 See information here.

May 12- San Benito Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) at 6 p.m. See agenda here.

May 12- North County Joint Unified School District at 6 p.m. See agenda here .

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]