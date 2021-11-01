Public meetings for the week of Nov. 1

Discussions include grants, housing programs and student discipline.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Nov. 1:

San Benito County Veterans Memorial Park Commission is scheduled to meet Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at the San Benito County Board Chambers located on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Residents are required to wear a face mask/face covering if not fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated it is not required to wear a mask, but proof of vaccination is required. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commissioners are scheduled to address the following items:

3B- Approve contract with Boy Scouts of America for 2022 Christmas tree collection fundraiser on Jan. 3, 9 and 10 at Veterans Memorial Park parking lot. This agreement is subject to county counsel approval.

Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The City Council is scheduled to address the following items:

F1- Change contract with PlaceWorks, Inc. to include an Inclusionary Housing Program in addition to the General Plan Update for $64,000.

F2- Approve using $17,696 for a streetlight analysis and design on 6th street between Monterey and West streets.

F4- Accept a $114,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for emergency medical services extrication equipment for the Hollister Fire Department.

F6- Change an Memorandum of Understanding between San Juan Bautista, San Benito County and Hollister for a Community Development Block Grant for homeless services.

The San Juan Bautista Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 311 Second Street. Public participation is limited to Zoom. Links can be found in the agenda here.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

5A- Adopt guidelines for design, improvement and use of temporary parklet guidelines.

The North County Joint Union School District is scheduled to meet on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the school library located on 500 Spring Grove Road in Hollister. The agenda can be found here.

The Trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

C3- Monthly attendance report including enrollment and average daily attendance.

C4/5/6- Reports on school programs, student activities, discipline/suspensions, nutrition and transportation.

E1- Approve resolution of criteria determining order of seniority for employees with the same date of first paid service.

