Public meetings for the week of Nov. 15

City, education and transportation agencies set to meet.

Editor’s note: Every week BenitoLink invests hours collecting and reviewing agendas of all public agencies to publish items that may be of interest to the community. BenitoLink will continue to provide this public service however we will no longer provide a summary of what the boards will be discussing. Links to agendas will still be included when available.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Nov. 15.

Nov. 15- Hollister City Council at 6:30 p.m. Full agenda can be found here .

Nov. 16- San Juan Bautista City Council at 6 p.m. Full agenda can be found here .

Nov. 16- Sunnyslope County Water District at 5:15 p.m. Full agenda can be found here .

Nov. 16- Tres Pinos Water District at 5:30 pm. The agenda was not published online as of Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m .

Nov. 17- The Bureau Land Management Central California Resources Advisory at 5 p.m. Agenda was not published here .

Nov. 17- San Benito County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Full agenda can be found here .

Nov. 18- Council of San Benito County Governments at 4 p.m. Agenda was not published as of Nov. 15, 1:20 p.m. Agendas are published here .

Nov. 18- San Benito County Board of Education at 4 p.m. Agenda can be found here .

Nov. 18- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m.. Full agenda can be found here .