Public meetings for the week of Nov. 29

Community Corrections Partnership, SJB City Council and Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission to meet this week.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Nov. 29.

Nov. 30- Pacheco Pass Water District at 6 p.m. Full agenda here .

Nov. 30- Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission at 6:30 p.m. Agenda not published online as of Nov. 29 but posted outside City Hall.

Nov. 30- San Juan Bautista City Council town hall on water and sewer rates. Full agenda here .

Dec. 1- Gavilan College Board of Trustees at 4:30 p.m. Full agenda here.

Dec. 2- Community Corrections Partnership at 9:30 a.m. Full agenda here .

Dec. 2- Water Resources Association of San Benito County Committee at 4 p.m. Agenda was posted outside Hollister City Hall.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected]