Public meetings for the week of Nov. 8

Discussions include cannabis regulations, homeless shelter and the state’s regional housing needs.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Nov. 8:

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at the county administrative building located on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Face masks or face shields are required to enter the Board Chambers. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube, Facebook and CMAP TV. Links are included in the agenda here.

The supervisors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

1- Hold a public hearing for library fees which include $500 for lost laptops and $50 for lost laptop power supply and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.

3- Hold a public hearing for San Benito County code on cannabis regulations on applications and to permit outdoor cultivation outside the hemp exclusion zone.

4- Hold a public hearing for the redrawing of the supervisorial district boundaries.

5- Receive a presentation regarding the county’s bonding capacity and provide direction to staff.

6- Approve a master tax agreement for commercial and industrial annexation with Hollister for 20 years.

9- Establish a reserve policy for the general fund for 2022-23 fiscal year and beyond.

10- Presentation on the exemption process for county employees from state’s mandatory vaccination requirement.

13- Approve contract with lobbying firm Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP for 3 years totaling not to exceed $238,500.

16- Set dates for supervisors meetings in 2022.

21- Accept grant from California Department of Public Health to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations at high-risk and under served for $300,000.

22- Accept the California Health Workforce Development funding allocation of $530,000 for COVID-19 response and workforce development.

23- Approve new collective bargaining agreement with SEIU Local 521.

26- Purchase equipment for pothole repairs for $302,568.

The San Benito County Workforce Development Board is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Agency located on 1161 San Felipe Road in Hollister. The public can participate virtually through Zoom. Links are included in the agenda here.

The board is scheduled to discuss the following items:

IV(A)- Board membership appointments/vacancies.

IV(B)- AJCC comprehensive and affiliate/specialized certification update. It was due by the state by Nov. 1.

Community Action Board (CAB) is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 5:50 p.m. at 1161 San Felipe Road, Building G. The meeting is virtual. Links to the meeting can be found here. The agenda Agendas are posted here.

The board is scheduled to discuss the following items:

III(A)- Homeless shelter and transitional unit report.

V(B)- HomeKey program application update.

V(C)- Migrant center project needs assessment grant.

The Art and Cultural Commission is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hollister City Council chambers located on 375 Fifth Street in Hollister. The meeting agenda was not posted online as of Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Davis Library located on 1220 Monterey Street. The meetings are not streamed. The public is required to wear a mask. The agenda can be found here.

The trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

L1- Working with the development community for a second high school.

L5- Advanced Placement (AP) data report.

L6- Consider changing the school name to Hollister High School.

L11- Public hearing for salary commensurate salary increase for the 2021-22 school year for unrepresented, confidential and management staff.

L12- Consider and Approve contract of employment with Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum.

Gavilan College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy. The board is scheduled to begin regular agenda items starting at 7 p.m. Links to attend virtually are included in the agenda here.

The trustees are scheduled to address the following items:

5K- Approve a one-time stipend of $2,000 for all currently active faculty employees from the CARES/HEERF funding.

5O- Approve change to contract with Earth Systems for addinial lab testing for lime treatment of soil for the San Benito County Campus.

5P- Approve change to project assignment to have Earth Systems perform percolation testing west of proposed buildings at the San Benito County Campus and provide results to the board.

7B- Award a contract to a search firm to assist in the search for a new superintendent.

7C- Change contract with Felice Consulting Services for the management of the San Benito County Campus for an additional $335,750 for a total of $2,545,750.

7I- Change in contract with Blach/QKA/Gensler to design a septic system for the San Benito County Campus for $38,280.

8C- Monthly budget update.

The San Benito County Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors Chambers located on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. The agenda can be found here.

The commissioners are scheduled to discuss the following items:

VI(B)- Riverview Regional Park update and discussion of construction schedule.

VI(C)- Sunnyside Park update.

The Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments is scheduled to meet on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in Seaside and virtually. The public is required to register to attend the webinar through GoToWebinar. Links are included in the agenda here.

The board is scheduled to discuss the following items:

10A- Draft 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan/ Sustainable Communities Strategy and Draft Environmental Impact report.

10B- Public Hearing of the 6th Regional Housing Needs Allocation Methodology.

The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District is scheduled to meet on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. The meeting is virtual. Links to the meeting are included in the agenda here.

Trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items in the regular meeting:

4[Closed session]- Employee evaluation of the superintendent.

13.3- Approval of Matthew Bell as interim Anzar High School principal from Nov. 12-19.

13.3- Approval of William Grasty as interim Anzar High School principal effective Nov. 29.

14- Disclose collective bargaining agreement with the teachers association and classified employees.

14.3- Report on developer impact fees collected and expenditures.

The Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers located on 375 Fifth Street in Hollister. The meeting agenda was not posted online as of Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Agendas are posted here.

