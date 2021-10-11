Public meetings for the week of Oct. 11

Discussions include adopting expenditure plans, contracts and extending COVID-19 -related sick leave.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Oct. 11:

San Benito County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Oct. 12. at 9 a.m. at the county administration building on 481 Fourth Street. Face masks or face shields are required to enter the Board Chambers. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube, Facebook and CMAP TV. Links are included in the agenda here.

The supervisors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

3- Update on fund reserves, unassigned balances and first quarter budget.

5- Approve $87,987.26 to replace audience seating in the chambers. (⅘ votes required)

9- Approve a three-year, $108,304 contract with Granicus, LLC to replace agenda hardware and software and streaming video services.

11- Approve an additional $19,000 for an outside firm contract for the Rose et all appeal court case. Total contract not to exceed $94,000.

13- Extend 80 hours of sick leave for county employees for use between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021.

14- Approve final map for 115 lots part of the Santana Ranch development.

17- Hire four correctional officers positions funded by the Community Corrections Partnership with AB 109 funding. Transfer $350,000 from the AB 109 fund to the Jail Division of the Sheriff’s Department. (⅘ votes required)

(CLOSED SESSION) County Counsel performance evaluation

Gavilan College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy. The board is scheduled to begin regular agenda items starting at 7 p.m. Links to attend virtually are included in the agenda here.

Trustees are scheduled to address the following items:

9B- CSEA Memorandum of Understanding regarding Mandatory Vaccination Policy

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Oct.12 at 7 p.m. in the Davis Library located on 1220 Monterey Street. The meetings are not streamed. The public is required to wear a mask. The agenda can be found here.

The trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

L3- Update on the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for student’s social-emotional needs.

L5- First reading of board policy on developer fees.

L6- Policy on facility naming for the Career Technical Education building.

M2- Approving contracts including architectural services for seven new portable buildings, psychological services and emergency well repair.

Aromas-San Juan Unified School District is scheduled to meet on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. The meeting is virtual. Links to the meeting are included in the agenda here. The Board is also scheduled to have a retreat on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items in the regular meeting:

12.4- Increase substitute teacher rates for the 2021-22 school year.

13.4- Award and reject bids for various projects including Anzar High School Gym roof replacement, Anzar High School gutter repairs/replacements and Aromas Elementary School portable 9 and 10 re-roofing

13.5- Adopt a plan in regards to using American Rescue Plan funds to address student’s academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

San Benito County Office of Education is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. virtually. Links are not provided in the agenda, which can be found here. Public interested in participating need to call the office to request login information. To login via Zoom click here. To join via phone dial 1 669 900 9128.

Meeting ID: 894 3799 2944

Passcode: 654987

The board is scheduled to discuss the following items:

14- Approve board policies- second reading.

15- Adopt an expenditure plan in regards to using American Rescue Plan funds

18- Accept 2020/2021 Unaudited Actual Financial Report

Community Action Board (CAB) is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 at 5:50 p.m. at 1161 San Felipe Road, Building G. The meeting is virtual. Links to the meeting can be found here. The agenda was not posted as of Oct. 11 2 p.m. Agendas are posted here.

North County Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the district office board room located on 500 Spring Grove Road. Meetings are held in person. The agenda can be found here.

Trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

C10- Report from superintendent on student enrollment, Spring Grove Community Pantry and COVID-19 testing.

E3- Approve substitute teacher salary for 2021-22 school year.

E5- Adopt an expenditure plan in regards to American Rescue Plan funds.

San Benito County Local Agency Formation Commission is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in the San Benito County Board of Supervisors chambers located on 481 Fourth Street. The meeting is held in person. Masks are required inside the chambers for unvaccinated people. Proof of vaccination is also required. The meeting is also streamed. Links are included in the agenda here.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the following items:

7-Martinez annexation to the Aromas Water District.

8-Announcement of a scheduled training session/ workshop on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Ridgemark Golf Course Clubhouse hosted by San Benito County LAFCO with the Board of Supervisors, Hollister City Council and San Juan Bautista City Council.

