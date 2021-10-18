Public meetings for the week of Oct. 18

Discussions include traffic studies, a cannabis cultivation permit and staff recruitment.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Oct. 18:

The Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 18 at 6 p.m at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The City Council is scheduled to address the following items:

A2- A resolution to adopt salaries and benefits for the Executive Management Unit.

F3- Approve the Sally Street traffic calming report and install recommended traffic calming measures.

F4- Approve the Buena Vista Road traffic calming analysis and implement the recommendations.

F5- Renew contract with San Benito High School for a police resource officer.

F6- Authorize purchase of public records software for $11,000.

G4- Report on mobile food ordinance.

G5- Discuss amendments to campaign finance ordinance.

The Tres Pinos Water District is scheduled to meet on Oct. 19 (the third Tuesday of the month) at 5:30 p.m. at their main office located on 1850 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos. The agenda was not posted on their website as of Oct. 18.

The San Juan Bautista City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 311 Second Street. Public participation is limited to Zoom. Links can be found in the agenda here.

The Council is scheduled to discuss the following items:

5A- amending sections of the accessory dwelling units (ADUs) of the city code to conform to state regulations.

5B- Adopt the sewer rate study, mail notice to ratepayers and set public hearing date.

6A- Set fees for short term rental permits.

6C- Approve agreement with Edmundo Loayza to set date of valuation of property required for a roundabout project.

6D- Adopt resolution establishing a dedicated sheriff deputy assigned to the city.

The Sunnyslope County Water District is scheduled to meet Oct. 19 at 5:15 p.m. at it’s district office located on 3570 Airline Highway in Hollister. The public can attend virtually. Links are included in the agenda here.

The directors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

H6(c)- Update on the groundwater level measurement.

I1- ​​Interview board member applicants, consider appointment, and conduct a swearing‐in ceremony of the new board member.

San Benito County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at the San Benito County Administrative Building on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Residents can attend in person and are required to wear a mask. The meetings are also streamed on Facebook, Youtube, CMAP TV and Zoom. Links and the complete agenda can be found here.

Commissioners will be discussing the following item:

5- Architectural review/approval for a 90 unit project known as the Promontory Development at Ridgemark.

6- Review and approval of a cannabis cultivation use permit on 1180 Riverside Road. Includes two buildings and a residence. Staff is expected to request to continue the item to Dec. 15 to address comments from two public agencies.

The Behavioral Health Board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Behavioral Health main conference room located on 1131 Community Parkway in Hollister. The public may join virtually through Zoom. Links and the complete agenda can be found here.

The board will be discussing the following items:

8-recruitment of behavioral health clinical staff and incentives.

10- Esperanza Center update.

12- Director’s report on projects, programs.

14- Update on substance use disorders services.

15- Recruitment and new hire personnel updates on eight job classifications.

Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) is scheduled to meet Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. Meeting is only available to the public through Zoom. Links are included in the agendas. The agenda was not published as of Oct. 18. Published agendas can be found here.

The Hollister Youth Committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. The city also streams the meetings on their Youtube channel. The agenda was not posted as of Oct. 18.

The California High Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. virtually. Links are included in the agenda here.

The directors will be discussing the following items:

2- Update on the Northern California project.

San Benito County is hosting a redistricting town hall on Oct. 22 at the San Juan Bautista Community Center located on 10 San Jose Street. The meeting is intended to allow public input regarding the communities of interest and possible supervisorial boundary maps. The agenda can be downloaded here.