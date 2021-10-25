Public meetings for the week of Oct. 25

Discussions include ground water, zebra mussels, and redistricting.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Oct. 25:

The San Benito County Fish & Game Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the San Benito County Administration Building located on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Residents can attend in person but are required to wear a face mask or face shield. Residens can also attend virtually through Zoom. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commissioners are scheduled to discuss the following items:

7- Provide staff direction regarding contracting with an Union Pacific or any other Authority of opening the blocking of Pescadero Creek.

8- Update on the zebra mussels at San Justo Reservoir

San Benito County is holding a redistricting town hall on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting is to get input from residents regarding communities of interest and possible supervisorial boundary maps. Link is included in the agenda here.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26. at 9 a.m. at the county administration building on 481 Fourth Street. Face masks or face shields are required to enter the Board Chambers. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube, Facebook and CMAP TV. Links are included in the agenda here.

The supervisors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

1- A public hearing to adopt amendments to the San Benito County code of cannabis regulations.

2- A public hearing for input regarding the redrawing of supervisorial district boundaries.

3- Quarterly update on COVID-19 data, vaccines and incentives.

4- Adopt a resolution to apply for an exemption from the state and delay the implementation of a mandatory organics collection and other requirements included in SB 1383 until Dec. 31, 2026.

10- Adopt resolution accepting the certified Statement of Election Results for the Sept. 14 recall election.

11- Appoint Barbara Thompson to a new four-year term as the county counsel effective Dec. 31, 2021.

12- Accept introduction of amending ordinance regarding Parks and Recreation Commission appointments allowing supervisors to appoint residents regardless of what district they reside. Item is expected to be continued to Nov. 9 for adoption.

13- Authorize staff to submit a preliminary application for a grant for library improvement.

16- Approve new collective bargaining agreement with Institutions Association employees.

17- Approve non-exclusive franchise agreement with Hollister Dogs LLC to operate a food concession at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors, Hollister City Council and San Juan Bautista City Council and the San Benito Local Agency Formation Commission are scheduled to have a joint meeting on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Ridgemark Golf Club (Freemont room) located on 3800 Airline Highway. Residents can attend in person but are required to wear a face mask or face shield. Residens can also attend virtually through Zoom. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commissioners are scheduled to discuss the following items:

5- Receive a presentation from the LAFCO executive officer and staff on issues concerning sphere of influence, annexations and service extensions outside jurisdictional boundaries.

The Hollister School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. on 2690 Cienega Road. Residents can only attend virtually. Links in the agenda can be found here. The district did not provide the agenda packet, which includes all the information provided to the trustees.

The trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

11a- Report on migrant summer programs.

11b- report on developer fee collection and expenditures.

13e- Discussion and approval of the Hollister School District engaging in discussion and transactions necessary for the possible acceptance of land donation.

The San Juan Bautista City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 311 Second Street. Public participation is limited to Zoom. Links can be found in the agenda here.

The Council is scheduled to discuss the following items:

2- Adopt a resolution of the City Council authorizing an amended Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hollister and San Benito County to use $231,284 of Community Development Block Grant Cares Act that changes use of funds from homeless public services to rehabilitate a facility used as the county’s homeless shelter.

The Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

1- Update on the ADA improvements on Klauer Park.

2-Update on the restroom project on Vista Park Hill.

1 (new business)- Approve the submittal of the Clean California Local Grant.

2 (new business)- Approve the submittal of the Prop 68 per Capita Grant.

3- Christmas in the park.

The Aromas Water District is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the district office located on 388 Blohm Ave. Residents can only attend virtually via Zoom. Links are included in the agenda here.

The directors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

IX(c)- Financial report for the month of September.

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Davis Library located on 1220 Monterey Street. The meetings are not streamed or available on Zoom. Residents are required to wear a mask. The complete agenda can be found here.

Trustees will be discussing the following items:

L2- Riverview Regional Park presentation by the County of San Benito.

L3- Presentation regarding the trustee area redistricting requirement and process.

L6- Consider and adopt Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief III (ESSER) expenditure plan.

L9- Facilities and construction report.

L10- Second reading of the developer fees policy.

L11- Consider and approve naming the Career Technical Education Building as the Steve DeLay Career Technical Education Building.

The San Benito County Water District is scheduled to meet on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at 30 Mansfield Road in Hollister. The full agenda can be found here.

The directors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

6- Consider the protest and appeal process for the groundwater management fee.

7- Consider a contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants for the development of the Zone 6 rate study for the district water years 2022-24.

8- Consider a contract with Todd Groundwater for the preparation of the North San Benito Basin, annual Groundwater Sustainability Plan Reports for 2021-25.

15- Update on the North San Benito Basin Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

The Hollister Airport Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Hollister City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

6b- Open house/fly-in 110th anniversary.

6c- Calfire lease.

6d- Calfire Firehawk.

6j- Removal of old buildings.

The Hollister Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

2- Consider the Wine Bond CA, LLC application to operate a wine bar and retail shop at 616 San Benito Street (the building that housed Mars Hill).

3- Consider application for tentative map, conditional use permit and site & architectural review for a 116 single family lots and 28 duet lots development near Marguerite Maze Middle School. No address was provided in the agenda.

4- Consider an application to subdivide a 13-acre parcel into four commercial lots with one remainder lot. The site is located at the southeast corner of Highway 25 and San Felipe Road.

5- Consider an application for an extension for the approved site and architectural review to construct four, three-story apartments at the northwest corner of Ladd Lane and Hillock Drive.

6- Consider an application for an extension of the approved site and architectural review of a 220,000 square feet indoor greenhouse buildings for a cannabis cultivation facility located at 773 San Felipe Road.

Do you know of any other public meetings not included in this article? Let us know! Email information to [email protected].

