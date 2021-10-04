Public meetings for the week of Oct. 4

Discussions include redistricting, displaying flags and board policies.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Oct. 4:

Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 4 at 6 p.m at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The City Council is scheduled to address the following items:

F3- Provide direction to staff via consensus and select from 1 of 4 redistricting process options.

G4- Council Member Tim Burns is requesting to display of the Prostate Cancer Awareness flag at City Hall during the month of November 2021.

G5- Staff is seeking approval to advertise and accept applications to fill the Planning Commissioner District 4 vacancy.

San Benito County Veterans Memorial Park Commission is scheduled to meet Oct. 4 at the San Benito County Board Chambers located on 481 Fourth Street in Hollister. Residents are required to wear a face mask/face covering if not fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated it is not required to wear a mask, but proof of vaccination is required. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commissioners are scheduled to address the following items:

6A- Execute license agreement with Recology for the 2022 Environmental Day dates of Jan. 8, April 16 and Oct. 8.

6B- Review and discussion of county code (parks) and provide direction to staff.

Sunnyslope Water District is scheduled to meet on Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at the Sunnyslope’s office located on 3570 Airline Highway in Hollister. Residents can attend the meeting virtually only. Links are included in the agenda here.

The district is scheduled to address the following items:

F2- Consider approval of a resolution of the board authorizing the general manager to pay in full the City National Bank loan in the amount of $2,540,827.74. The item was continued from Sept. 21 meeting.

San Benito County is holding three redistricting town halls on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. at the California National Guard Armory located on 2302 San Felipe Road in Hollister. The county is also holding town halls on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church located on 7290 Airline Highway in Hollister and at 2 p.m. at Calaveras Elementary School located on 1151 Buena Vista Rd in Hollister. Link to the Powerpoint presentation can be found here.

Gavilan College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Oct. 7 at 5 :30 p.m. at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy. Links to attend virtually are included in the agenda here.

Trustees are scheduled to address the following items:

3A- Review Chapter 2 Board Policies and Procedures

3B- The Board of Trustees will receive an update on the superintendent/president goals.

4A- CLOSED SESSION: public employee performance evaluation- superintendent/president Kathleen Rose.

Do you know of a public meeting that is not listed here? Let us know by emailing information or links to [email protected]