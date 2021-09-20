Public meetings for the week of Sept. 20

Discussions include water and wastewater master plans, flag displays and the fly-in 110th anniversary.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month. The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Sept. 20:

The Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The City Council is scheduled to address the following items:

F3- Decide whether to authorize the display of the Christian Flag during the month of April 2022 at City Hall.

F4- Decide whether to rescind the flag display policy adopted on May 3.

G5- Request to display the Breast Cancer Awareness flag at City Hall for the month of Oct. 2021.

G7- Consider amending a code section regarding the Campaign Finance Reform and requiring candidates to sign it.

The Sunnyslope County Water District is scheduled to meet Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. at it’s district office located on 3570 Airline Highway in Hollister. The public can attend virtually. Links are included in the agenda here.

The water district is scheduled to address the following items:

I3- ​​Consider approval and authorize the general manager to pay in full the City National Bank Loan in the amount of $2,540,827.74.

I5- Receive applications submitted by constituents of the district seeking appointment to the Board of Directors and direct the general manager to invite qualified individuals to be present at the Oct.19, board meeting for interview by the board.

I6- Consider and approve a resolution authorizing funding the district’s California Employers’ Pension Prefunding Trust (CEPPT) Section 115 Plan with a transfer from general reserves of $1000K.

The San Juan Bautista City Council is scheduled to meet Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 311 Second Street. Public participation is limited to Zoom. Links can be found in the agenda here.

The Council is scheduled to discuss the following items:

3G- Accept Draft Water and Wastewater Master Plans

3H- Extend the parklet program for six months until March 30, 2022.

5A- Amend city code regarding Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

6A-Approve San Benito County Economic Development Corporation grant for $5,000.

6B- Approve the Luck Park Master Plan.

7A- Update on the water and wastewater distribution system enhancements and compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Community Corrections Partnership is scheduled to meet Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Links are included in the agenda here.

The partnership is scheduled to discuss the following items:

6- Increased funding for four new correctional officer positions.

7- Purchase a Microsoft licence for a rehabilitation program.

The Hollister Airport Advisory Commission is scheduled to meet Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Hollister City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

6B- Open house/Fly-in 110th Anniversary

The Hollister Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss the following items:

Site & Architectural approval for the construction of 12 residential units on the upper three floors of an existing four-story building that has an existing restaurant on the first floor on 500 San Benito Street. The applicant is requesting Conditional Use Permit approval for a variation in private and common open space requirements.

The San Benito Healthcare District is scheduled to meet Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital board room located on 911 Sunset Drive in Hollister. The agenda was published Sept. 20 here.

Do you know of a public meeting that is not listed here? Let us know by emailing information or links to [email protected]