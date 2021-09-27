Public meetings for the week of Sept. 27

Discussions include stormwater, redistricting and commercial development.

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month.

The following meetings are scheduled for the week of Sept. 27:

The Hollister City Council is scheduled to meet Sept. 27 at 4 p.m at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda here.

The City Council is scheduled to address the following items:

A1- Stormwater workshop presentation: A presentation on stormwater including regulations, requirements, strom system and MS4 permit.

A San Benito County redistricting public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hollister School District office on 2690 Cienega Road. Links to meetings can be found here.

The following items will be addressed:

“The purpose is to educate the public, and solicit input on the communities in the districts.”

Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located on 375 Fifth Street. Face masks are required inside City Hall. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube. Links are included in the agenda but the agenda was not published on the Hollister’s website as of Sept. 27 11:30 a.m.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. at the county administration building on 481 Fourth Street. Face masks or face shields are required to enter the Board Chambers. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom or stream the meeting on Youtube, Facebook and CMAP TV. Links are included in the agenda here.

The supervisors are scheduled to discuss the following items:

2- Receive and consider Planning Commission Recommendation and conduct public hearing for the adoption of amendments to San Benito County Code cannabis regulations to simplify and streamline applications and permit outdoor cultivation outside exclusion zone.

4- Receive an update from the Resource Management Agency regarding the status of the development potential of the commercial nodes.

9- Approve appointment of Richard A. Way, Jr. to the Planning Commission, District #2 for the term beginning Sept. 28, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2025.

14- Approve grant funds from California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in the amount of $139,054.00 for the CalOES County Victim Services Program (XC Grant) for the time period of Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec.31, 2021. Funds will be used for providing victims of violent crime with mandatory and optional services.

15- Accept FY 2021-22 COVID-19 Immunization Funding Allocation for $731,746.00 and authorize a 2021-2022 budget adjustment and authorize the HHSA Director to sign the amendment to CDPH Standard Grant Agreement No. 17-10342 A02 once it is received to include the additional funding and any subsequent amendments related to this agreement that do not require a budget adjustment. (4/5 vote required).

16- Adopt Resolution accepting the 2021 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which is funded under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant in the amount of $409,096.00 and approving Standard Agreement No. 21V-5578 with the State of California Department of Community Services and Development for the term of Aug. 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023; and approve the budget adjustment. (4/5 vote required).

17- Approve and Authorize the Chair to Sign Contract Amendment #1 with Community Homeless Solutions (CHS), which operates the homeless shelter, in the amount of $500,000.00 for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

24- Approve a two-year contract with Sharps Solutions for Regional Agency sharps/needles collection programming, in an amount not to exceed $40,000.00 for two years (County portion $12,600.00 for two years and $6,300.00 for one year – contingent on approval from all members of the JPA).

Hollister School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. on 2690 Cienega Road. Links in the agenda can be found here.

The trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

10A- The Social Emotional Committee will give a report on the implementation of the Social Emotional Team at the school sites.

10B-The Board will hear a report on the attendance incentive campaign for the 2021-2022 school year.

11F- Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) is an agreement between HSD for YMCA to provide services for our After School Safety and Education grant (ASES). The primary roles and responsibilities of the YMCA of San Benito County for this program will be to: • Provide safe, constructive opportunities and educationally enriching alternatives for children during non-school hours consistent with the program elements listed as ASES requirements at Sunnyslope Elementary School• Maintain expected student attendance rates • Maintain attendance and fiscal records and engage in data collection as necessary • Provide HSD with an in-kind letter • Be an active member and attend collaborative meetings with the Region V consultants, Hollister School District ASES Coordinator, and other local partnerships as necessary

11G- This MOU is an agreement between HSD for Youth Alliance to provide services for our After School Safety and Education grant (ASES). The primary roles and responsibilities of Youth Alliance for this program will be to: • Provide safe, constructive opportunities and educationally enriching alternatives for children during non-school hours consistent with the program elements listed as ASES requirements at Calaveras, R.O. Hardin, and Marguerite Maze schools. • Maintain required student attendance rates • Maintain attendance and fiscal records and engage in data collection as necessary • Provide HSD with an in-kind letter • Be an active member and attend collaborative meetings with the Region V consultants, Hollister School District ASES Coordinator, and other local partnerships as necessary

11P- purchase of classroom furniture for $76,652.

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Davis Library located on 1220 Monterey Street. The meetings are not streamed or available on Zoom. Residents are required to wear a mask. The complete agenda can be found here.

Trustees will be discussing the following items:

L4- Attendance report

L7- Redistricting presentation

L13- Superintendent’s report

Gavilan College is hosting a town hall on vaccinations on Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. at the Student Center Lounge on 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy. Link to participate virtually can be found here.

The Aromas-San Juan Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. Links in the agenda can be found here.

Trustees are scheduled to discuss the following items:

7.2- Purchase a new mower for $79,975. After researching replacement mowers from various companies, staff is proposing to purchase the same model, new from Turf Star. The purchase will be for a new mower which will ensure that only regular maintenance will be needed for the first several years. Authorization on this purchase now will result in delivery in approximately March, in time for spring field work.

Do you know of a public meeting that is not listed here? Let us know by emailing information or links to [email protected]