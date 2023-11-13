Information provided by VTA. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Bus service between Santa Clara County and Monterey County kicked off with twin county events Monday, October 30, 2023. Public transit will reconnect passengers between Santa Clara County and Monterey County, with the start of Monterey-Salinas Transit’s Bus Line 59 running between VTA’s Gilroy Transit Center and Salinas Intermodal Transit Center/AMTRAK.

Four weekday roundtrips launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Salinas Transit Center at 8 a.m., then a news conference at the Gilroy Transit Center, 7250 Monterey Hwy, Gilroy, at 10:30 a.m.

The restored service was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is restarting with a funding partnership between Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA.)

“MST Line 59 offers an affordable, dependable, and planet friendly option for the community we serve to connect with the people, places, and opportunities that are important to them,” said Carl Sedoryk, MST General Manager/CEO.

It will provide Monterey County residents with an option to reach Gilroy, San Jose, the San Francisco Bay area, Hollister and beyond through connections on VTA, Caltrain, and San Benito Express. Visitors from the north can reach Salinas, the Monterey Peninsula, South Monterey County, and Paso Robles by connecting to MST in Gilroy. Once in Gilroy, passengers have multiple connection options to continue travelling north, including VTA’s Rapid 568 and 68 bus lines, and Caltrain service to San Jose and San Francisco.

“This transit service is a vital connector for thousands who rely on public transit in our communities,” said Greg Richardson, VTA Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer. “VTA is proud to be able to contribute to the restoration and innovation throughout the communities it serves”.

Caltrain recently added a fourth roundtrip between Gilroy and points north.

“With the restoration of MST Line 59, it represents a tighter connection with VTA and Caltrain to the greater Bay Area and our regional economy,” said San Jose City Councilmember Dev Davis, Caltrain’s Vice Chair and a VTA Board Member.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley, a strong advocate for increased transit service in south Santa Clara County said “This service is so important to continue to build up options for transit, as Gilroy continues to attract residents looking for more affordable housing. The need for mobility options has never been greater.”

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who represents parts of Santa Clara, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties and all of San Benito County, also attended the launch event. “I work every day to connect the four counties I serve and ensure people have access to jobs, education, healthcare, family, friends, local businesses, and social and recreational activities,” Lofgren said. Public transit is key – it connects our communities and community members, reduces congestion on roads, and protects the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Having this new bus line is good news all around, and I will keep fighting for more and improved local public transit options.”

Speaker of the California Assembly Robert Rivas also attended the launch praising the new service as a vital option for mobility.

“Certainly, what we need in all parts of California is reliable and affordable public transit solutions,” said Rivas, who represents District 29, including parts of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz Counties. “(This new bus line) is something that ties our region together,” Rivas said.