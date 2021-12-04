Quick Quack car wash partners with FoodBank for holiday fundraiser

The car wash company will match customer donations through Dec. 12.

Ann Griffin, a retired teacher, and other volunteers carry items to cars at the Community FoodBank on February, 2021. Photo by Andrew Pearson.

Information provided by Quick Quack Car Wash

The Quick Quack car wash company announced it is partnering with 12 nonprofits in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. The Community FoodBank of San Benito County will receive funds from Quick Quack as part of their 12 Days of Giving campaign.

From Dec.1 through Dec. 12, Quick Quack will collect monetary donations at all their locations. It also said it will match all customer donations.

“We’re happy to partner with these local nonprofits to collect and match the donations,” said Amaris Garcia, Director of Marketing & Public Relations. “Our 12 Days of Giving event allows our team and our customers to contribute to support the initiatives of these local organizations that include raising money for meals, eye care, clothing, and so much more.”

The other organization partnering with Quick Quack in the five states include: EyeCare4Kids, Sacramento Sheriff’s Toy Project, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, Alameda County Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Operation Home Front, Amarillo’s Snack Pak 4 Kids, Toys for Tots in Southern California, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, Houston Food Bank, and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.