Ramp reconstruction along Hwy 101 in Salinas to resume

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

A major four-mile project to upgrade the pavement in both directions of Highway 101 in Salinas between East Market Street and Boronda Road continues with the third phase (six phases total) of ramp reconstruction beginning March 29 through April 22, weather permitting.

According to a recent release, motorists will encounter 24/7 ramp closures in the following locations:

The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp to East Boronda Road will be closed. Motorists may detour to the West Laurel Drive off-ramp.

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramps at East Boronda Road will be closed. Motorists travelling westbound on East Boronda Road may detour to the West Laurel Drive southbound on-ramp. Motorists travelling eastbound on East Boronda Road may detour to North Main Street to the West Laurel Drive southbound on-ramp.

This project includes the installation of precast concrete pavement, cracking and sealing the pavement, an asphalt concrete overlay and reconstructing the ramps at East Market Street, North Main Street, West Laurel Drive and Boronda Road. This project includes improvements to 19 on-/off-ramps and will result in an improved pavement for years to come, the release said.

The contractor for the $37 million project is Granite Rock Company of San Jose. Completion is scheduled for Summer 2021, weather permitting.

In the release, Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Monterey County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at (831) 372-0862 or can visit the website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5