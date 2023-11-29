Information provided by Rancho Maze Band. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The students of the Rancho Maze Band are teaming up with Rancho San Justo and Marguerite Maze Middle Schools for their first ever collaborative Toy Drive!

Join us in creating a truly unforgettable holiday experience for deserving children in your community. Your contribution of a brand-new, unwrapped toy will go a long way in making a child’s dreams come true. Middle school-aged kids are especially in need of your support!

Can you imagine the difference your generous gift can make to a child? Your donations are so important!

We’ll gladly accept and so deeply appreciate any new & unwrapped gift for children ages 5-18, but we’d love to pay special attention to our tween to teen age range, who often miss out on the same level of attention and support.

Don’t know how to help?

Consider donating sporting equipment such as basketballs, soccer balls, or footballs, as well as engaging board games, trendy purses or bags, self-care kits, captivating books, or art supplies. And remember, you can never go wrong with a simple stuffed animal or a LEGO set. Simply bring your item(s) to any of our Donation Stations, and we’ll take care of the rest!

Together, let’s make this holiday season truly special for these deserving kids!

Nov. 27th-Dec. 21st

Donation Stations:



Rancho San Justo Middle School

(Front Office) 1201 Rancho Drive , Hollister, CA 95023

Marguerite Maze Middle School

(Front Office) 900 Meridian Street , Hollister, CA 95023

All gifts will be presented to KSBW/Salvation Army’s Share Your Holiday

The Rancho Maze Band is a school-based non-profit organization which both flourishes and heavily relies on the support from thoughtful individuals like you! If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please contact us.

Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 623, Hollister, CA 95024-0623, www.RanchoMazeBand.com