Introducing the newest addition to the Rancho Maze Band family, we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Adam Martinez as our Music Director. With a bachelor’s degree in Music Education and a teaching credential from San Jose State University, Martinez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our program.

Having specialized in the double-bass, Martinez has honed his skills by actively participating in esteemed music ensembles such as the Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Band. Following the completion of his teaching credential, Martinez wasted no time in sharing his love for music with the next generation of musicians; Throughout the Central Coast, Martinez has fervently instructed youth music education in Band, Orchestra, Choir, and K-5 general music.

Beyond his dedication to education, Martinez is also a talented electric bass player, frequently performing with different bands in the Central Coast and Bay Areas. With his passion for music evident in every aspect of his life, Martinez already propelled his newest students forward with the utmost care and a well-rounded curriculum.

Please join our excitement in extending the warmest of welcomes to Mr. Adam Martinez as we embark on an exciting musical journey together in the Rancho Maze Band.

The Rancho Maze Band is a school-based non-profit organization which both flourishes and heavily relies on the support from thoughtful individuals like you!

If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please contact:

Rancho Maze Band Boosters, P.O. Box 623, Hollister, CA 95024-0623, www.RanchoMazeBand.com

Baler Band Boosters, P.O. Box 373, Hollister, CA 95024-0373, BalerBandBoosters@gmail.com