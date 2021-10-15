Rancho San Justo put on lockdown

Hollister Police Department responds to a report of suspicious activity. After searching the campus police say students are safe.

Family members of a student wait outside of campus during lockdown. Photo by Leslie David.

The Hollister Police Department announced students are safe following a lockdown. At 11:15 a.m. Police said it responded to Rancho San Justo Middle School for reports of suspicious activity. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“The students are safe and are receiving instruction in their classrooms,” police said. “Please do not respond to the school at this time.”

The lockdown was lifted about 12:42 p.m., according to a press release.

Police said the school sent a report of suspicious activity to the police department, and assisted staff on searching school grounds.

Neighbors said police told them that they were investigating reports that someone was on campus with a gun.