REACH, BenitoLink postpone 4th Annual Moonlight Walk

The walk was scheduled for March 5.

Information provided by R.E.A.C.H.

The weather and Anza Trail conditions are not suitable for a ‘family-friendly’ Moonlight Walk on Anza Trail this Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m.

R.E.A.C.H. and BenitoLink are postponing the Moonlight Walk until Friday, June 2, 2023. June 2, is the next most family-friendly date, with the moonrise at 7:15pm, and the sunset at 8:21pm. The waxing gibbous moon’s illumination will be at 97% that evening.

We regret postponing the 4 th Annual Moonlight Walk on Anza Trail, but we also celebrate the rainfall, so needed in San Benito County. It will bring a great wildflower bloom in the coming months.

Kim Johnson, R.E.A.C.H. Board, will be at the Trail gate to advise folks who did not hear of the Postponement. Muddy conditions will prevail, but she will accompany ‘diehard’ hikers up to the top, challenging the moon to show itself if the skies should open.

Watch for announcements in April/May, 2023. The 4th Annual Moonlight Walk on Anza Trail, will prevail.