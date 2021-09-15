Recall election 2021: Updated results

According to the Secretary of State, 51.8% of precincts have been partially reported.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as data becomes available

The San Benito County Elections Office issued the latest update on the local vote count on Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

The following results of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here: http://sbcvote.us/registrar-of-voters/september-14-2021-gubernatorial-recall-election/

Statewide results from the California Secretary of State’s Office and can be found here: https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov

San Benito County results: There are approximately 22,080 ballots left to be counted. Last updated 9:28 p.m.

Recall question: Shall Gavin Newsom Be Recalled (Removed) From the Office of Governor?

Yes- 5,788 (39.1%)

No- 9,030 (60.9%)

Top three replacement candidates:

Larry A. Elder (REP): 4,092 (45.8%)

Kevin Paffrath (DEM): 884 (9.9%)

John Cox (REP): 473 (5.3%)

Statewide results: Updated as of 10:01 p.m.

Yes-2,780,095 (33.4%)

No- 5,548,121 (66.6%)

Top three replacement candidates: