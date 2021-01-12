Recology accepting submissions for 2021 art poster contest

Local students grades TK-12 can send in artwork until March 19; 15 winning posters will be enlarged and displayed on the side of collection trucks.

12 of the 15 winners from the 2019 art poster contest. Photo courtesy of SBC Integrated Waste Management.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management and Recology.

Recology of San Benito County is now accepting submissions for its 2021 art poster contest. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 19. The competition is for local students grades TK-12.

The 15 winning posters will be enlarged and displayed on the side of Recology’s collection trucks. Winners will receive a certificate and prize package. All artwork will be featured in an online gallery and winners will be announced during Earth Week in April.

Students must create original artwork, no existing clip art, computer-generated graphics/characters, or other graphics permitted. Messaging is limited to no more than six words per poster. Use bright colors and bold text. Crayons, markers, colored pencils and other art materials are allowed. Computer-generated artwork is not permitted. Only one entry per student.

Students must submit both their artwork and a completed entry form in PDF and landscape format to PosterContest@Recology.com. One submission box at San Benito County’s Resource Management Agency building is available for participants who are unable to submit electronically.

Any questions can be emailed to postercontest@recology.com.