Recology customers can recycle Christmas trees at the curb

Information provided by Recology.

This holiday season, Recology of San Benito County customers can recycle their Christmas tree at the curb free of charge.

Trees should be cut into sections no greater than six feet and set out for collection the night before—or no later than 6 a.m.—on your normal service day. Collection of Christmas trees at the curb will occur during the first three weeks in January.

Recology asks customers to remove all decorations and stands.

For questions regarding Christmas tree recycling in San Benito County, contact Recology Customer Service at (831) 636-7500.