Recology names poster project winners

Students’ artworks will be displayed on company trucks.

Recology truck servicing the area on Briggs Road. The art work will be displayed on the side of the truck. Photo by Noe Magaña.

BenitoLink reporter Patty Lopez Day contributed with the reporting.

Recology announced the 15 winners of its 2021 Art Poster Contest after receiving over 100 submissions from students in the county.

The contest was separated into two themes in which TK-grade 2 students submitted a drawing of what would keep the planet happy and grade 3-12 students addressed solutions to plastic pollution, lack of public transportation, fossil fuels vs. renewable energy, or water scarcity.

Jocelyn Mercado, youth outreach coordinator/zero waste specialist with Recology said the annual contest was created to connect with the community and to bring awareness about environmental issues.

The artworks from the winners will be displayed on the side of Recology trucks until the next contest. Students received other prizes as well.

“The winners will receive some amazing items ranging from a water bottle, gift card, to reusable items,” Mercado said. “And all participants will receive a certificate for participating.”

She said the winners were selected by members from Recology, San Benito County Water District and San Benito County Arts Council. In addition, Margot’s Ice Cream Parlor, Lolla, Before 1907 and Pinnacles National Park donated goodies.

Mercado added that Recology plans to hold the contest annually.

“This is an awesome opportunity for students to show off some of their artistic skills and to connect with our environmental issues,” Mercado said.

Winners

Kamila, 1st grade, Hollister Prep School

Antonella, 1st grade, Hollister Prep school

Mia, 1st grade, Ladd Lane Elementary School

Moises, 1st grade, Calaveras Elementary School

Mateo, 2nd grade, Hollister Dual Language Academy

Bella, 4th grade, Spring Grove School

Leianne, 4th grade, Accelerated Achievement Academy

Aliyah, 4th grade, Hollister Dual Language Academy

Anahi, 4th grade, Calaveras Elementary School

Jayleen, 4th grade, Hollister Dual Language Academy

Frankie, 6th grade, Marguerite Maze Middle School

Carlee, 6th grade, Marguerite Maze Middle School

olivia, 6th grade, Spring Grove School

Alana, 6th grade, Marguerite Maze Middle School

Kaitlyn, 12th grade, San Benito High School

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.