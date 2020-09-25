Red Flag warning for Sept. 26-28 in San Francisco Bay Area

Central Coast area will be heating up, with temperatures expected to reach into the 90s in San Benito County.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey has issued a Red Flag Warning for the San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Sept. 28.

The warning states:

“A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning as breezy to locally gusty offshore winds develop over the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills/Interior Valleys. The greatest threat will be in elevations above 1,000 feet across these regions. These winds will combine with critically low humidity resulting in critical fire weather conditions. In these conditions, any ongoing fires or new fires will have the potential to rapidly spread.”

Temperatures in south Santa Clara County are expected to reach triple digits on Sunday, while temperatures for the inland areas/San Benito County on the Central Coast are forecast to reach into the low 90s. Central Coast air quality is good as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 and there are no projected readings at this time. Air quality can be checked here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following guidelines for hot weather days.