Red Flag warning for Sept. 26-28 in San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey has issued a Red Flag Warning for the San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Sept. 28.
The warning states:
“A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning as breezy to locally gusty offshore winds develop over the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills/Interior Valleys. The greatest threat will be in elevations above 1,000 feet across these regions. These winds will combine with critically low humidity resulting in critical fire weather conditions. In these conditions, any ongoing fires or new fires will have the potential to rapidly spread.”
Temperatures in south Santa Clara County are expected to reach triple digits on Sunday, while temperatures for the inland areas/San Benito County on the Central Coast are forecast to reach into the low 90s. Central Coast air quality is good as of 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 and there are no projected readings at this time. Air quality can be checked here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following guidelines for hot weather days.
- Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.
- Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
- Cut down on exercise during the heat.
- Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. Tip: Look for sunscreens that say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels- these products work best.
- Do not leave children or animals in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.
- Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Replace Salt and Minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
- Keep Your Pets Hydrated: Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
- Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area.
- Know the Signs: Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
- Use a Buddy System: When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you.
- Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.