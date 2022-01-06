Regional Transportation Plan Available for Public Comment

COG seeks community input on the 2020-2045 long-range plan that guides transportation investments for all forms of travel, including motor vehicle, transit, bicycle, and walking.

This announcement was provided by Council of San Benito County Governments.

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) prepares a county-wide Regional Transportation Plan every four years. The Plan is a blueprint that guides investments for all forms of travel, such as vehicle, transit, bicycle, and walking. The Plan also identifies current and future transportation investments needed to improve the overall quality of life of San Benito County residents.

COG is currently seeking public input on the Draft 2020 through 2045 Regional Transportation Plan. COG would like to hear from members of the community about transportation needs, deficiencies, and mobility barriers/challenges. Printed copies of the Draft Plan are available for public review at the COG office (330 Tres Pinos Road, C7) and libraries in San Juan Bautista (801 2nd St, San Juan Bautista), and Hollister (470 5th St, Hollister, CA 95023).

A public hearing is scheduled via Zoom on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. as part of the regular COG Board meeting (http://sanbenitocog.org/council-of-governments/) (Zoom Webinar ID: 834 0589 4856).

Please contact Veronica Lezama, RTP Project Manager, at [email protected]ocog.org or (831) 637-7665, Ext. 206 with any comments or questions.