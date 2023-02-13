Releasing metallic balloons may cause power outages

PG&E says balloons caused 415 power outages across PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California in 2022.

Information provided by PG&E

More metallic balloons are sold for Valentine’s Day than any other holiday and, not surprisingly, it’s also around this time of year that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) sees an uptick in outages caused by metallic balloons drifting into overhead power lines. With Valentine’s Day just hours away, PG&E reminds its customers to make sure metallic balloons are always tied to a weight – as required by California law – and to never release them outdoors.

Last year, metallic balloons caused 415 power outages across PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 210,000 homes and businesses. On the Central Coast, these were the cities that experienced metallic balloon-caused outages: Salinas (11), Watsonville (6), Santa Cruz (4), Soledad (4) and one outage each in Castroville, Greenfield, Hollister, King City, Marina, Moss Landing, Paicines, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek and Felton. These incidents resulted in outages to over 19,000 PG&E customers.

Unlike latex helium balloons, metallic balloons can stay inflated and floating for two to three weeks – posing a hazard to power lines and equipment even days after being released outside.

“On Valentine’s Day, nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage. If your February 14 plans include metallic balloons, please keep them tied down with a weight. If they contact our overhead lines they can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries,” said Jeff Deal, PG&E’s Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations.

Here’s an example of what can happen when metallic balloons hit utility power lines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqFm52C1n5Q

In 2022, PG&E supported a new metallic balloon law that will enhance the safety of PG&E coworkers, customers and hometowns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 847, which allows Mylar or metallic balloons to be sold in California only if those balloons do not cause electrical faults when contacting overhead distribution lines.

The new legislation bans sales of non-compliant celebratory balloons after Jan. 1, 2027. In the meantime, PG&E reminds customers to follow these important safety tips for metallic balloons: