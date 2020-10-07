Rental Assistance Program through CARES ACT

Residents and families who are struggling to pay rent or who are facing eviction can apply. Deadline is Oct. 22.

This article was contributed by Community Services and Workforce Development.

The County of San Benito has made available CARES funding to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to offer a variety of services. Residents and families who are struggling paying their rent or who are facing eviction can apply for assistance with Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA), Community Services & Workforce Development (CSWD).



The purpose of the funding is to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 impacted residents of San Benito County with the following services:

Rental Assistance, Past Due, Security Deposit

Utility Assistance (Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Food Vouchers (November-December)

Application are only being being accepted from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22 by 5 p.m.

Applications can be downloaded at www.cosb.us/rentalassistance or picked up at 1111 San Felipe Road, Suite 107 in Hollister.

Due to CSWD offices being closed, applications can be dropped off at:

County Admin, 481 Fourth Street in Hollister, or in the black drop off box located at the front entrance of Community Building located at 1111 San Felipe Road.

When dropping off applications, please ensure the envelope is sealed and labeled “Rental Assistance” to ensure delivery to the proper department as funds are available on a first come/first served basis.