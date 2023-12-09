The following information was provided by the office of U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren. Lea este articulo en español.

U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren announced Dec. 8 that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will distribute $1,080,000 to the City of Hollister to develop and implement a comprehensive roadway safety action plan.

“Whether driving, biking, or walking to jobs, schools, stores, farms, or Pinnacles National Park, individuals and families in Hollister need to know their roads are safe. This more-than-a-million-dollar federal investment will importantly allow the city to develop and advance safety plans. I worked on and voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law under the Democratic majority in the last Congress to invest in sound infrastructure projects like this one,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

This funding is part of the DOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, which supports the planning and implementation of comprehensive safety action plans to address roadway safety issues.

The DOT funding was provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Rep. Lofgren voted in favor of.