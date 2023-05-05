Rep. Zoe Lofgren announces May office hours for Salinas office

Staff will be available on Wednesdays throughout the month.

Information provided by the office of Representative Zoe Lofgren

U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren announced that while she is in Washington, DC, members of her staff will be available to help constituents in the Central Coast during mobile office hours on Wednesdays in May 2023.

“My office is here to help individuals and families in California’s 18th Congressional District, and we pride ourselves on our abilities to help cut through bureaucratic red tape. While we cannot guarantee favorable outcomes, we will always try to make the federal government work for the people it serves,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren in a news release.

“Following the 2020 Census and redistricting, the geography of California’s Congressional districts has dramatically changed, and when I am in Washington, DC, my staff is coming directly to the people in the Central Valley before our local office opens to make sure in-person services are conveniently located. We hope families in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties stop by if they need assistance.”

Lofgren added that all constituents can request assistance on her website. Privacy forms must be completed before staff can provide assistance.

What: CA-18 Constituent Service Appointments

Where: 142 West Alisal Street, Room E116, Salinas, CA 93901

When: Wednesdays May 10, 17, 24 (more dates will be announced at later)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (by appointment only)

RSVP: Call 408-271-8700 or 831- 837-6000 to schedule an appointment