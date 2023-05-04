Representative Zoe Lofgren announces over $2.7 million to expand healthcare for underserved families

Funding will be provided to the San Benito Health Foundation.

Information provided by the office of Representative Zoe Lofgren

U.S. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren announced that the San Benito Health Foundation will receive $2,770,435 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide essential health care services to underserved communities.

“The San Benito Health Foundation (SBHF) is an important Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving the Central Coast, and I am proud to make this announcement today,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren in press release on May 4. “Health centers, like SBHF, serve some of the most vulnerable and underserved patients in San Benito County and across the country. This funding will improve the health and quality of life for families in California’s 18th Congressional District, and I will continue to support programs that maintain and expand care.”

HHS’ Health Center Cluster Program, which is overseen by the Health Resources and Services Administration, supports community-based and patient-directed nonprofit organizations that provide primary and preventive health care services underserved populations in the U.S.