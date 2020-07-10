Resurfacing of 129 near San Juan Bautista to include overnight weekend work

Work taking place from Pajaro River Bridge to the interchange of Highway 101 and State Route 129.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

The resurfacing of State Route 129 from west of Old School Road to east of the Highway 101 and State Route 129 interchange, just north of San Juan Bautista, which began July 6, will also include overnight weekend work on Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Pajaro River Bridge to the interchange of US 101 and State Route 129.

A recent release contained a timeline for the construction:

Motorists will encounter daytime ramp and lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Motorists will encounter overnight ramp and lane closures Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One-way reversing traffic control will occur during daytime hours. Details will be announced when the dates and times are certain. Traffic delays should not exceed 15 minutes.

This project will result in an improved roadway surface and a smooth ride for the public.

The contractor for this $1.2 million project is Cal Valley Construction Inc. of Fresno, CA.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit our District 5 website at:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

A link to the location of this project is at https://www.google.com/maps/@36.8976943,-121.5745422,14z