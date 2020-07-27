Resurfacing project near King City closes Hwy 101 ramps

Starting July 27, the northbound Wildhorse Road on and off ramps will be closed until Aug. 10. The southbound on and off ramps will be closed until Aug. 23.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

A Caltrans pavement rehabilitation construction project along Highway 101 near King City will result in the closure of the on and off ramps at Wildhorse Road starting July 27.

According to a recent release, the northbound Wildhorse Road on and off ramps will be closed until Aug. 10. The southbound on and off ramps will be closed until Aug. 23.

Temporary detours will be used to direct traffic to the First Street on and off ramps. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. This roadwork is necessary for the safety of the traveling public and to protect surrounding properties, the release said.

For traffic updates on other state highways, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5