Retired teachers hand out grant funds

$100 grants for teachers to use in their classrooms.

Information provided by the Retired Teacher Grants Committee.

The Retired Teacher Grants Committee held a reception for the winners of the drawing for six, $100 grants on Jan. 22 at the San Benito County Office of Education. The names were drawn at the December meeting.

The winners who attended the reception were Anthony Del Real of San Benito High School, Jeanne Ramos of Sunnyslope School and Merri Grace Montoya of Spring Grove School. Winners not attending were Luis Espinoza of Maze Middle School, Lutrella Nicar of Sunnyslope School, and Laune Forrest of the Advanced Academic Academy. The committee enjoyed sharing educational experiences and refreshments.

The committee invited county schools to participate through a raffle. Winners received $100 grants that teachers could use for whatever they need in their classrooms.