RMA Director Harry Mavrogenes passes away

Harry Mavrogenes, director of the San Benito County Resource Management Agency, has died. The county sent an email out notifying staff of his passing on Sept. 20. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Harry has been an integral part of the County team over the last year and a half,” wrote Edgar Nolasco, deputy county administrative officer. “The RMA department has made great progress on multiple projects over Harry’s tenure and we are proud of the service he provided to our County team and community. He truly embodied the very best in public service. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and his constant search for new ways to innovate and improve. This news has deeply affected us all and as a direct member of the County family we understand this message may be difficult to process. We would like to extend our deepest condolences, please keep Harry’s friends, family and colleagues in your thoughts during this time.”

The county hired Mavrogenes to lead the RMA on June 12, 2019. Prior to coming to San Benito County, Mavrogenes was director of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport in San Joaquin County from 2013 to 2017. He also served as the chief deputy county administrator for two years. Before that, he was executive director of the San Jose Redevelopment Agency for nine years and deputy executive director for six years.