Road and lane closures for March 14-20

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County.
On March 12, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County issued the following Caltrans District 5 road work schedules that could affect San Benito Residents.
Highway 25: State Route 198—San Benito County Line: March 19
There will be a moving lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 25 between State Route 198 and the San Benito County Line for spraying operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Highway 101: Prunedale So./Berta Canyon—Vierra Canyon Road: March 17
There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Prunedale So/Berta Canyon and Vierra Canyon Road for pavement marker replacement work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Highway 198: Highway 101—Fresno County Line: March 18-19
There will be a moving lane closure along eastbound and westbound Highway 198 between Highway 101 and the Fresno County Line for spraying operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.