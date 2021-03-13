Road and lane closures for March 14-20

Moving lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 25 between State Route 198 and the San Benito County Line for spraying operation work on March 19.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County.

On March 12, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County issued the following Caltrans District 5 road work schedules that could affect San Benito Residents.

Highway 25: State Route 198—San Benito County Line: March 19

There will be a moving lane closure along northbound and southbound Highway 25 between State Route 198 and the San Benito County Line for spraying operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 101: Prunedale So./Berta Canyon—Vierra Canyon Road: March 17

There will be one lane closure along northbound Highway 101 between Prunedale So/Berta Canyon and Vierra Canyon Road for pavement marker replacement work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 198: Highway 101—Fresno County Line: March 18-19

There will be a moving lane closure along eastbound and westbound Highway 198 between Highway 101 and the Fresno County Line for spraying operation work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.