Road and Lane Closures for May 16-22

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County
The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced the following projects disrupting traffic for San Benito County drivers:
Highway 101: Airport Boulevard – San Benito County Line: May 17
One moving lane closure will occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Airport Boulevard and the San Benito County line for spray operation work from 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Highway 101: San Benito County Line – Dunbarton Road (South) May 18 – May 20
One lane closure will occur along southbound Highway 101 from the San Benito County line and Dunbarton Road (South) for drainage cleaning work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.