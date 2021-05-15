Road and Lane Closures for May 16-22

Work along Highway 101 leads to lane closures.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced the following projects disrupting traffic for San Benito County drivers:

Highway 101: Airport Boulevard – San Benito County Line: May 17

One moving lane closure will occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Airport Boulevard and the San Benito County line for spray operation work from 7 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Highway 101: San Benito County Line­ – Dunbarton Road (South) May 18 – May 20

One lane closure will occur along southbound Highway 101 from the San Benito County line and Dunbarton Road (South) for drainage cleaning work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.